OU women's basketball season ends in Sweet 16 loss vs. South Carolina

It was a tough end to the Oklahoma women’s basketball season on Saturday.

The Sooners fell to South Carolina, 94-68, in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks were overwhelming from the beginning, taking a 10-point lead after the first quarter and a 19-point lead going into halftime.

The Sooners never found their footing, particularly on offense. The team shot below 40% overall from the field. Raegan Beers finished with 14 points and eight rebounds but took just nine shot attempts, as the Sooners struggled to get her the ball. Aaliyah Chavez led the way with 21 points on 8/21 shooting.

The Gamecocks shot over 50% from the floor and over 70% from the 3-point line. The Sooners also coughed up 21 turnovers, compared to just seven for South Carolina.

The Sooners finish the season with a 26-8 record, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year.