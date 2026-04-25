OU's Febechi Nwaiwu selected by Houston Texas in fourth round of NFL Draft

Febechi Nwaiwu is headed to Houston.

The Texans selected the former OU offensive lineman in the fourth round of the NFL Draft with the 106th overall pick on Friday. Nwaiwu was the second OU player taken off the board, joining R Mason Thomas (40th overall pick, Kansas City).

Nwaiwu transferred to the Sooners prior to 2024 and instantly became a huge part of the offensive line. He logged over 1,700 snaps over the last two seasons and started all 26 games, primarily at right guard. However, he started at center to end last season with Jake Maikkula dealing with an infection, and that versatility boosted Nwaiwu’s stock.

He also boosted his stock with solid performances at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Combine.