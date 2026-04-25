OU's Gracen Halton selected by San Francisco in fourth round of NFL Draft

Gracen Halton is headed to San Francisco.

The former OU defensive tackle was selected by the 49ers with the 107th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Saturday. Halton was the third OU player taken off the board, joining R Mason Thomas (40th overall) and Febechi Nwaiwu (106th overall, Houston).

Halton emerged over the past two seasons with the Sooners, establishing himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the SEC. He logged over 800 snaps over the past two seasons, finishing with career marks of 84 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He finished with second-team All-SEC honors in 2025.

He boosted his stock with good performances at the NFL Combine and at the Senior Bowl.