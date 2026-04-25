OU's Kendal Daniels selected by Falcons in the fourth round of NFL Draft

Kendal Daniels is headed to Atlanta.

The former OU linebacker was selected by the Falcons with the 134th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Daniels joins R Mason Thomas (40th overall pick, Kansas City), Febechi Nwaiwu (106th overall pick, Houston) and Gracen Halton (107th overall pick, San Francisco) as the OU players who’ve been taken off the board.

Daniels, Nwaiwu and Halton were all taken in the fourth round.

Daniels spent his first four seasons with Oklahoma State before transferring to the Sooners prior to last season. He immediately became a key cog in Brent Venables’ defense at the cheetah spot, logging 541 snaps while starting all 13 games. He tallied 53 tackles and nine tackles for loss.