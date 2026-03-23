Owen Heinecke files injunction against NCAA for another year of eligibility

Owen Heinecke hasn’t given up on the potential of returning to Oklahoma.

The OU linebacker has filed a preliminary injunction against the NCAA in hopes of retaining a year of eligibility. SoonerScoop was first to report it.

The case has been assigned to Cleveland County Judge Thad Balkman. An emergency hearing has been set for April 16 at the Cleveland County Courthouse.

It’s the next course of action for Heinecke, who was denied another year of eligibility by the NCAA. Heinecke appealed the decision and was rejected by the NCAA in February. While he hasn’t given up on returning to the Sooners, Heinecke has been fully steeped into the NFL Draft process. He attended the NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month and also participated in OU Pro Day.

Heinecke mentioned during Pro Day that he was mulling the decision on whether to file an injunction against the NCAA.

“The truth is it’s a pretty unique case, so I’ve had a good talk with some people,” Heinecke said. “They’ve been supportive and right now my mindset is I’m full-steam ahead on the NFL and that’s the message that’s been communicated to them. When draft day comes, if I’m eligible for the draft, I’ll be ready for the draft. I’ve been participating in all of this stuff with the plan to move forward with the draft, but like I said, if anything materializes, you guys will know.”

OU general manager Jim Nagy noted earlier this month that the program had not “given up” on Heinecke’s quest for another year of eligibility. OU athletic director Roger Denny released a statement of support on Monday.

“OU fully supports Owen Heinecke and his pursuit of a fair opportunity to continue playing the game he loves,” the statement reads. “We’ll stand firmly beside him as he works to do just that.”

Heinecke began his collegiate career as a lacrosse player at Ohio State in 2021. He appeared in three games before transferring to Oklahoma in 2022 but missed the season due to knee surgery. He played mostly on special teams in 2023 and 2024 before earning a significant role on the Sooners’ defense in 2025. He totaled 74 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble as the Sooners made the College Football Playoff.

The Sooners could certainly use Heinecke next season. While they retained Kip Lewis and added former Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan, the Sooners lost Kobie McKinzie, Sammy Omosigho and Kendal Daniels, creating depth concerns in the linebacker room.