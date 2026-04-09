Patty Gasso anxious to see how Sooners perform in tough environment at Texas

NORMAN — The OU-Texas matchup has become the marque matchup in softball over the last several years.

This weekend, it’ll be a measuring stick for Patty Gasso’s squad.

The No. 3-ranked Sooners (38-3, 11-1 SEC) have been tested a few times this season, most recently in a tough three-game series at LSU. But they’ve passed every test thus far.

But facing the No. 4-ranked Longhorns (32-9, 9-3 SEC) in Austin will be a different kind of environment, and Gasso is anxious to see how her team handles it.

“This is really important for me to see how tough we are, because this is not an easy environment,” Gasso said. “This will be the toughest place that we have played. We played at LSU. This is different. There’ll be a small contingency of Sooner fans that are going to be as loud as they can, but you’ve got to let it fuel you. That’s what I love.

“Would you rather play in sounds, whether they’re for you or against you, but it’s loud, or just play with no sounds around you? Adrenaline is in that game for both sides. So can we contain ourselves? Can we stay focused? If we make a mistake, we’ve got to be able to rebound quickly and not let it simmer and affect the way we do things going forward. So we talked a lot about the maturity side of being an elite athlete.”

Gasso is very familiar with battling Mike White and the Longhorns.

The Red River rivals have faced off a staggering 20 times since 2022, including twice in the Women’s College World Series finals. The Sooners are 16-4 over that span.

However, the last time the Sooners visited Austin in 2024, the Longhorns won that series. The Sooners got payback and swept the series in Norman last season. The Longhorns responded with a win over the Sooners at the WCWS en route to a national championship.

Ella Parker is one of the few players who played in that recent series in Austin, and she knows this is a big opportunity for her team.

“This week we know it’s going to be a very big matchup and we know the environment we’re going into is going to be almost like a World Series feel so I think just getting used to that,” Parker said. “In practice, we’ve been playing a lot of crowd noise and just getting a lot of outside noise so we’re getting prepared for it so just excited this team go out there in that environment.”

This should be another heavyweight matchup.

The Sooners lead the entire country in scoring offense with 11.8 runs per game. The Longhorns rank seventh nationally in scoring offense and 15th in ERA. The Sooners are arguably the hottest team in the sport, while the Longhorns are off coming off a tough series loss at Alabama.

“(There is) power and speed in the Texas lineup,” Gasso said. “They’re tough. They’re tough. We’ve got to be really good with location and deception and making sure we’re hitting good spots.”

Obviously, there will still be plenty of games remaining after this weekend. Recent history suggests this won’t even be the last time these two teams face each other.

But the Sooners know it’s crucial to come out with a series win this weekend.

“I think just competing, seeing how far we’ve grown as a team and knowing that we haven’t even reached our peak yet and how successful we’ve been,” OU second baseman Ailana Agbayani said. “I think it’ll be a great competition and I we’ll be facing a great team so I think it’ll be great for us to really showcase who we are.”

Texas Series Schedule