Patty Gasso excited to see how OU pitching staff responds to challenge at Mary Nutter

Oklahoma hasn’t been tested much through its first nine games. The Sooners dropped one game to Arizona during opening weekend, but otherwise it’s been smooth sailing. They outscored their opponents 91-5 across five games last weekend.

Patty Gasso doesn’t expect that to be the case this weekend.

The Sooners head out to the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in California for a six-game slate, starting tonight, that includes two ranked teams in No. 16 Duke and No. 23 Washington. The weekend should be a good measuring stick for the Sooners with SEC play on the horizon.

But there’s one area Patty Gasso is focused on.

“I’m most excited about our pitching staff,” the OU coach said Tuesday. “I think they’re starting to turn a corner and I think you’ll see some things from Miali (Guachino). Audrey (Lowry) looks great. (Sydney) Berzon finished strong up at UTEP. Allyssa Parker is just a hard throwing, grinding — just a really great athlete. (Kierston Deal) is going to get it going.”

The tournament should be a good test for the pitching staff, which has been a bit inconsistent through the first nine games. The Sooners are tied for 47th nationally in ERA (2.8) and tied for 121st in strikeouts (35).

Audrey Lowry has been the standout. She’s pitched 23.2 of the Sooners’ 50 innings, posting a 1.18 ERA with 14 strikeouts. Parker and Berzon both had better performances last week after tough opening weekends. It’s been a struggle for veteran Kierston Deal, who just has not found her rhythm in the circle.

Last weekend was particularly encouraging for Guachino. In 7.1 innings, the Ole Miss transfer struck out 11 batters while not allowing a single hit or run.

“She’s got the stuff,” Gasso said. “She just has to keep her feet on the ground. I think sometimes she lets moments get too big or get a little distracted. We really want these guys to find, kinda like these blinders on and really just focus with their catcher. Just hammer the zone, stay ahead and all that. We just had pitchers throwing live here, and they did a really good job. I think that’s what I’m looking forward to the most.”

The Sooners are going to need more of that from Guachino and the rest of the pitching staff. It’s still early in the season, and they’re still finding their rhythm with interim pitching coach Karlie Keeney, but this is the type of weekend where the staff can make a statement and buld some confidence.

“I do think we’re turning a confidence corner,” Gasso said. “It’s not stuff, it’s confidence. Again, just continue to minimize walks and keep the ball in the park. And even if it goes out, we’re going to match it. We always do. I think that’s the most important thing for me to see how this bullpen will answer the call.”

Weekend schedule

7:30 p.m. Thursday vs. Cal State Fullerton (FloCollege)

10 p.m. Thursday vs. San Diego State (FloCollege)

3 p.m. Friday vs. Duke (FloCollege)

12 p.m. Saturday vs. Long Beach State (FloCollege)

2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Cal (FloCollege)

11 a.m. Sunday vs. Washington (FloCollege)

Scouting the field

“We’ve gone to the Mary Nutter ever since I have been here, and it’s even established itself in Palm Springs. So we go for the weather, we go for the competition. Last year, we did a little run through Southern Cal playing mid-majors. This is now Duke, Washington, Long Beach State is a good team. San Diego State is a very good team, they are a postseason team.

“Long Beach State is my alma mater… They’re good. They’ve got a new coach and they’re doing really well there. Duke is a very — they’re ranked. They had a good weekend out in Clearwater against some really good teams, so. They’ve got good pitching. They’ve got good speed. They’ve got some power. Washington is always a tough battle. They’re always good, so we’ve got those two. San Diego State is always got — Stacey Nuveman was a gold medal winner back in the day so she works her team that way. We’re going to have challenges all around us. And we’re playing six games instead of five, so this is going to be an absolute challenge but it works out well because it kind of leads us into a lighter home weekend that we can get a breath for and kind of set ourselves up for the SEC to get started.”