Patty Gasso gives status update on OU pitching coach Jennifer Rocha

NORMAN — Some things are bigger than softball. Patty Gasso knows that, too.

That’s certainly the case with Oklahoma pitching coach Jennifer Rocha. The Sooners announced last week that the longtime assistant coach will be away from the team for an undetermined period due to a health issue. The Sooners quickly nabbed former OU player Karlie Keeney as the team’s interim pitching coach in Rocha’s absence.

It’s a tough situation for Rocha and the Sooners, who began the season last week by winning three of four games in Arizona. Gasso gave some additional details on Rocha’s situation during Tuesday’s media availability.

“She’s definitely struggling with some health issues right now,” Gasso said. “Pretty severe. But she’s OK, waiting for more information and when that happens it’ll be delivered. We’re trying to bring her as much comfort as we can through our play. So she’s resting at home and has a lot of help and a lot of love.”

There’s no timetable on Rocha’s return, but the Sooners are obviously most concerned about Rocha’s well-being.

Gasso noted that Rocha previously had a procedure during the offseason to address the health issue that was supposed to keep her out for six weeks. But she returned in two weeks with the hope that she would be ready for the start of the season.

“She wanted to come back in and she was trying to get around and do things with us and it was great,” Gasso said. “Needed another procedure to continue to explore her health. So it kind of backed her up another six weeks, but we’re just kind of playing it and waiting it and waiting for results and doctor’s voices and praying for healing and praying for her to get back here. But whatever comes our way, we’re ready for.”

With Rocha sidelined and the Sooners looking for an interim replacement, Rocha specifically named Keeney as the prime candidate.

“Jen Rocha said, ‘I want Karlie Keeney,'” Gasso said. “And we went out to get Karlie. I felt like I was recruiting again. Got her to come to Norman when it wasn’t convenient for her. She lives in Kentucky. Wanted to look at her face to face and share the news and tell her coach Rocha’s wishes, and without question she was, ‘Absolutely I’m all in for you, for the program.’

“She is a student, a disciple, of Coach Rocha. She knows the system. She knows how to call like her. She understands how to set up hitters like Jen Rocha. So that’s the closest thing I could get to her in this pinch, and we just have to continue to learn. We learned a lot in our loss (to Arizona). We learned a lot on the coaching staff and communication and just trying to give her space to allow her to work. And she was nervous. The coaching staff was nervous. The pitchers weren’t uncomfortable or afraid, really. The players weren’t. It was just like, ‘Let’s do right by Karlie. What does she need? How can we help her? And I think we were trying to help her too much. She’s really going like, ‘Sit down over there and let me do my work.’ So we figured out some things, communication things, and I think we got it back on track.”

The Sooners (3-1) will move forward without Rocha for an undetermined period of time, but the veteran coach has found other ways to be involved. OU pitcher Audrey Lowry mentioned that Rocha stayed in contact with the pitching staff during the Sooners’ trip to Arizona and sent text messages expressing support for the team.

In the meantime, the Sooners have full confidence in Keeney to lead the pitching staff in Rocha’s absence. But the Sooners’ thoughts and prayers are obviously with their beloved assistant coach.

“She is such a phenomenal balance for this program,” Gasso said. “… She is always the calm voice, the reasonable voice, the faith-based voice, the thoughtful voice. She is just too wonderful a person to be a coach… But us coaches, we’re relentless. We want to win at all costs. Sometimes you just forget who you are, and she never does and she never lets us as a coaching staff forget who we are.

“She just always keeps our feet on the ground, keeps us in check. She’s one of the greatest people I’ve ever met. So I love working next to her. It’s very hard to look to my left and not see her there. But a familiar face is always helpful, and Karlie Keeney has stepped in graciously and really did a great job for us as our opening weekend began.”