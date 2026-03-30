Porter Moser dishes on relationship with Roger Denny, dealing with adversity

NORMAN — There was a lot of uncertainty about the future of the OU men’s basketball program earlier this month.

The Sooners lost to Arkansas, 82-79, in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, leaving them one win short of the NCAA Tournament. On Selection Sunday, the Sooners (19-15, 7-11 SEC) were listed as the First Team Out for the second time in five seasons under Porter Moser.

But new athletic director Roger Denny made a big statement following the Arkansas loss, announcing that Moser would be retained next year for his sixth season. In his first public comments since Denny’s announcement, Moser expressed excitement to work alongside his new athletic director.

“It’s been a great partnership right from the gate, the jump,” Moser said Monday. “He made it really clear about the vision and of where we want to go. He’s made it really clear that we have to up the resources put into men’s basketball, and I really appreciated that. I know he comes from Illinois, and that basketball program, the investment made — and what I love about the partnership is how competitive he is right now to wanting not just men’s basketball but all the sports (to succeed).

“Our conversations, our partnership we had the last couple weeks has been really competitive about evening the playing field in terms of what we all have, and he wants to win. He wants to win, and I love that. I love that.”

Denny made the announcement to calm speculation regarding Moser’s future with the program. He shifted the blame away from Moser, stating that the athletic department has not “held up their end of the bargain” when it comes to matching expectations with proper resources.

The announcement did a lot to ensure Moser’s job security with the Sooners. This was arguably the toughest year yet for Moser in Norman, as the Sooners fell to 11-12 after a nine-game losing streak in SEC play. Things felt low during a loss to Texas on Jan. 31, when “Fire Porter” chants broke out at the Lloyd Noble Center.

However, the Sooners rebounded by winning eight of their final 11 games to put themselves in position to make the NCAA Tournament.

“How I handle adversity in life is my good Lord, Jesus Christ,” Moser said. “I put everything on Him. In times of trouble, everything in the Bible, everything in my faith growing up. Everything is about trust and knowing there is a plan and combine that with family and friends. I was just consumed with our guys, our family, my faith. That is how I handle adversity in life. It is the best way, the best way. Every day, I kept believing. I didn’t let it overwhelm me. Is that hard? Yeah, it is hard.

“Nobody loves having people say certain things about you… That is my No. 1 way to get through adversity. My faith in the Lord. Knowing that, man, there is nothing he is going to give me I cannot handle. I trust in his path. I have great guys in the locker room, great family, great friends. There is nothing more, anybody who knows me, how hard I have driven for this program for five years in a transitional period. A complete industry disruption that has gone on. Men’s basketball has felt a huge industry disruption. To have someone come out and to say the resources have not met the expectations, I appreciate that so much.”

The season isn’t over yet for the Sooners. They accepted a big to play in The Crown in Las Vegas, which begins Wednesday against Colorado (7 p.m. CT, FS1). But obviously, the next few months are going to be absolutely pivotal for both Moser and Denny as they look to rebuild the program.

“My expectations, when I took this job, are still the same,” Moser said. “Nobody is going to work harder to drive that direction than me.”