Porter Moser to return for sixth season as Oklahoma Head Coach

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser will return for a sixth season in Norman, sources told OUInsider on Saturday morning.

Through five seasons, Moser has compiled a 93-74 (.557) record at Oklahoma.

New athletic director Roger Denny released the following statement regarding Moser’s return.

“At Oklahoma, we’ve had a long history of embodying an underdog spirit. And in men’s basketball, that mentality has often led to us outperforming our resources. It’s on Coach Moser to make sure that our team’s performance continues to meet and exceed our resources for the program. He’s done that and I’m confident he will continue to.

But an underdog spirit will only take us so far. It’s my job to ensure that our resources match our expectations. We haven’t held up our end of that bargain. From NIL to staffing and beyond, we’re going to fix that.

On top of how we resource our program, it’s critical our fans show out for our team. I’ve seen firsthand the difference community support of college basketball can make. A bigger and louder crowd, a true home-court advantage, and a zealous fan base are all essential to our success.

Oklahoma Men’s Basketball is a proud program. We’re going to restore that pride, together.

Boomer Sooner.”

The Sooners started conference play 1-9 and Moser was firmly on the hot seat at that point in the season. But since February 7, Oklahoma turned things around and went 8-3 over its final 11 games, giving the Sooners a legitimate chance to make the NCAA Tournament.

Oklahoma closed the regular season with six straight wins, including two victories in the SEC Tournament, the first time the Sooners have won two games in a conference tournament since 2003, before losing a heartbreaking 82-79 game to Arkansas on Friday night.

Moser’s fifth season currently sits at a 19-15 record as Oklahoma now awaits its fate on Selection Sunday, wondering whether its late-season push was enough to earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament or if the nine-game losing streak earlier in conference play will prove too costly.

One question is now answered, though: Moser will return for a sixth season.

It is also expected that new AD Roger Denny will provide the program with a larger NIL budget heading into the 2026-27 season, per sources.

Sources stated that Oklahoma operated with the 15th NIL budget out of the 16 teams in the SEC this season, yet still finished 11th in the conference. With greater resources, the Sooners could be positioned to build a stronger roster moving forward.

Entering Moser’s sixth season, Oklahoma will have the opportunity to retain key players such as Xzayvier Brown, who averaged 15.3 points and 3.2 assists while starting every game this season, and Derrion Reid, who averaged 11.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Several notable players will exhaust their eligibility heading into next season, including leading scorer Nijel Pack, along with Tae Davis, Mohamed Wague, and Jadon Jones.

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