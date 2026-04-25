R Mason Thomas drafted by Kansas City Chiefs with 40th overall pick

R Mason Thomas was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with 40th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Friday night.

The selection caps off a decorated collegiate career for the OU defensive end. It also marks the highest selection for an OU defender since Kenneth Murray in 2020 (23rd overall, Dallas).

Thomas emerged over his last two seasons with the Sooners, starting 20 career games. He finished his career with 65 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks. He added four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two touchdowns, 17 quarterback hurries and three pass breakups. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2024 and second-team honors in 2025. He was also a second-team All-American and a Bednarik Award semifinalist in 2025.

Thomas was the first OU player selected in this year’s draft, followed by Febechi Nwaiwu (Round 4, pick 106, Houston), Gracen Halton (Round 4, pick 107, San Fransisco) and Kendal Daniels (Round 4, pick 134, Atlanta).