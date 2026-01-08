Reaction pours in after news of Jason Witten's hiring at Oklahoma

When news broke from FootballScoop that Oklahoma was set to hire Jason Witten as tight ends coach, it took everyone by surprise. But certainly, Witten's addition to the Oklahoma staff is the most pleasant of surprises. The NFL legend, who played tight end for sixteen seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and one season with the Las Vegas Raiders, has been the head coach at Liberty Christian School in Texas for the last five years. Now he's joining the staff in Norman, and his future pupils in the tight end room are absolutely overjoyed at the news.