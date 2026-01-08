Skip to main content
Oklahoma
Join Now

Reaction pours in after news of Jason Witten's hiring at Oklahoma

IMG_5630by: Parker Thune11 minutes agoParkerThune
jason-witten-begins-high-school-head-coaching-career-dallas-cowboys
Rey Del Rio via Getty Images.

When news broke from FootballScoop that Oklahoma was set to hire Jason Witten as tight ends coach, it took everyone by surprise. But certainly, Witten's addition to the Oklahoma staff is the most pleasant of surprises. The NFL legend, who played tight end for sixteen seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and one season with the Las Vegas Raiders, has been the head coach at Liberty Christian School in Texas for the last five years. Now he's joining the staff in Norman, and his future pupils in the tight end room are absolutely overjoyed at the news.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
OUInsider
+
+
One subscription: The best Oklahoma Sooners coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.