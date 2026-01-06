Red River Renegade: Parker Livingstone is a Sooner

For the second time in three years, the Sooners have coaxed a former Longhorn across the Red River.

Parker Livingstone has committed to Oklahoma, choosing the Sooners over Indiana in a heads-up battle for one of the portal’s top wideouts. OU hosted Livingstone for an official visit Monday, less than 24 hours after he’d made a trip up to Bloomington. The Sooners sold out in an ardent pursuit of Livingstone’s pledge, and the all-out effort from Jim Nagy, Brent Venables, Ben Arbuckle, Emmett Jones and even John Mateer paid off in the end.

An uber-talented young wideout with size and loads of speed, Livingstone enjoyed a breakout season in 2025. He reeled in 29 receptions for 516 yards and six touchdowns, emerging as a reliable and dangerous weapon in the Horns’ passing attack. But at season’s end, he entered the transfer portal, citing circumstances that were “out of [his] control.”

The Sooners had taken a portal wideout from Texas before; Brenen Thompson transferred across the Red River in 2023. But that development didn’t exactly harbor direct parallels to Livingstone’s situation. Thompson had caught just one pass for 32 yards in his lone season on the Forty Acres. Livingstone, meanwhile, had morphed into a starter and cornerstone contributor in the Horns’ offense. Moreover, he and Texas QB Arch Manning were roommates.

Even so, he’s now embraced the next step of a journey that will be regarded as a villain arc by the Longhorn faithful, although Oklahoma fans will be overjoyed to have Livingstone on board. The 6-foot-4 speedster will factor prominently into the offense come 2026. He projects as an immediate starter alongside Isaiah Sategna (should he elect to return, which is likely) and Virginia transfer Trell Harris, who announced his commitment to the Sooners on Monday.

Oklahoma has plenty of other contributors who will contend for playing time at wideout, including veterans Javonnie Gibson and Jer’Michael Carter and talented youngsters Elijah Thomas and Manny Choice. But Livingstone is unlikely to take a backseat to anybody in the Sooners’ receiving corps. He’ll have three years of eligibility to use in Norman.

