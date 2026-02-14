Report Card: Sooners catch fire, cruise past Georgia

The popcorn machine wasn’t the only thing that caught on fire in the Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday. Nijel Pack, Tae Davis, Kuol Atak, and Dayton Forsythe sparked a huge 18-0 run that ultimately propelled Oklahoma to its second straight conference win, a 94-78 victory over Georgia despite trailing at halftime. This is now the second straight game where the Sooners have played good basketball.

Here’s the report card from the third conference win and thirteenth win of the season.

Starting Five

Guard: Xzayvier Brown — 63 — 5 points, three assists, and three steals in 30 minutes on 2-8 shooting from the field and 0-2 shooting from deep. Didn’t have it in this one, but that’s okay because the bench production made up for it.

Guard: Nijel Pack — 88 — 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 6-10 shooting from the field and 4-6 shooting from deep in 31 minutes. He was on fire. Two of his made threes came from way behind the arc. Incredible game from Pack. This is what we got used to seeing from him early in the year.

Wing: Derrion Reid — 64 — 3 points and three rebounds on 1-6 shooting from the field in 20 minutes. Probably the worst game we’ve seen from him in a while, but they also didn’t need him like they have in games past.

Wing: Tae Davis — 85 — 19 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 7-10 shooting from the field in 34 minutes. Every game there is a stretch where he looks like the best player on the court. That happened in the second half today. Sixteen of his 19 points were scored in the second half. Really impressive performance from Davis, maybe his best of the season.

Center: Mohamed Wague — 83 — 5 points and four rebounds on 2-2 shooting from the field in 15 minutes. Played just three minutes in the first half due to foul trouble but stayed out of it in the second half. Has to stop the bad fouls at half court.

Starting Five Average Grade: 73.6

Bench

Wing: Jadon Jones — 72 — 6 points on 2-4 shooting from behind the arc in 13 minutes. He played really well on both ends. Made two big threes and defended well. That’s what they need from him.

Wing: Kuol Atak — 92 — 18 points on 6-7 shooting from behind the arc in 17 minutes. Why was he in witness protection for all of conference play? Atak got in and caught fire. Two of the six were open looks, the other four were either heavily contested or no-dip threes. He’s such a weapon offensively, though his defense is not great.

Guard: Dayton Forsythe — 87 — 13 points on 4-6 shooting from the field, 1-2 from deep, and 4-4 at the line. He also recorded three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in his 20 minutes. This is the Forsythe we expected, and now that he is healthy, we’re seeing him be a spark plug and more than that. Super impressive performance both scoring and in the little things.

Center: Kirill Elatontsev — 79 — 7 points and two rebounds on 3-3 shooting from the field and 1-1 shooting from deep. Thought he quietly had a nice game. Nothing too crazy but was a solid backup big.

Bench Average Grade: 82.0

Overall Grade: 79.0

Oklahoma will next take the court against Tennessee on Wednesday, February 18 at 6:00 PM on ESPN2.

