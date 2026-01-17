Report Card: Sooners fall to No. 18 Alabama at home

Oklahoma was in dire need of a win over No. 18 Alabama on Saturday. The loss to No. 19 Florida on Tuesday night looked so bad because of the lack of energy. That was not the case in this one. Oklahoma came out with energy and effort and the crowd helped. They played great in the first half, ultimately leading 44-33 at halftime.

Then, in the second half, Oklahoma’s lead evaporated in a matter of minutes with Alabama going on a quick 10-0 run. The Sooners were able to weather the storm and actually led 73-67 late, but Labaron Philon got hot and made two three-pointers to tie it up. Oklahoma then trailed by three and Xzayvier Brown had a chance to tie it with three free throws, but missed the final one. On the last possession, Oklahoma trailed 83-81 and Nijel Pack missed a three-pointer at the buzzer, dropping Oklahoma to 11-7 on the season and 1-4 in conference play.

Here’s how Brown, who finished with 21 points, Pack, who had a rough day, and the rest of the Sooners graded out in the loss.

Starting Five

Guard: Xzayvier Brown — 81 — 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals on 6-17 from the field, 1-4 from behind the arc, and 8-9 at the foul line. There was a lot of good but also quite a bit of poor shot selection in here. Thought this was probably one of his better games though. His scoring gave them a chance in the end. Rough missed free throw when he had shot it so well.

Guard: Nijel Pack — 60 — 12 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 turnovers on 5-18 from the field, 2-10 from behind the arc, and 0-0 at the foul line. Yikes. You need your best player to play better than he did today. Just didn’t have it shooting. Made a lot of long twos but not much else. You probably do want your best shooter getting a look at the end of the game, and it wasn’t Oklahoma’s first option, but it was just an off night for Pack. Not a good game. Probably played the worst out of anyone today.

Wing: Derrion Reid — 86 — 16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 0 steals on 6-11 from the field, 0-2 from behind the arc, and 4-5 at the foul line. Played quite well against his former team. Really not much negative to say about him. Was aggressive, good defensively, good on the boards, garbage man on offense. It was a good game. Good to see the knee injury wasn’t serious enough to keep him from going back in the game.

Wing: Tae Davis — 72 — 14 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 0 steals on 5-10 from the field, 1-2 from behind the arc, and 3-3 at the foul line. Here’s the thing with him. There are so many good moments, like for example, he played great defense on Philon. He was a scoring option in the first half. But it just felt like there were so many times where he had a chance to put the game away or make a huge play and he was unable to do so.

Center: Mohamed Wague — 66 — 6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal on 2-6 from the field, 1-1 from behind the arc, and 1-2 at the foul line. You read that right, he made a three-pointer. And it was actually a pretty big one to stop an Alabama run. The problem was that Alabama’s Aiden Sherrell ate his lunch. Wague had a rough night defensively.

Starting Five Average Grade: 73

Bench

Wing: Jadon Jones — 74 — 7 points, 5 rebounds, 0 assists, and 4 steals on 2-7 from the field, 0-3 from behind the arc, and 3-3 at the foul line. Still in that shooting slump from behind the arc. Can’t make anything from deep right now. But he gave really good minutes. Defended well and was super active on that end. Was also more involved offensively than he probably ever has been.

Center: Kirill Elatontsev — 80 — 5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, and 2 steals on 2-3 from the field, 1-2 from behind the arc, and 0-0 at the foul line. Look, for someone who came in the last week of December and is learning everything including the language, he’s been excellent. Even that aside, he’s been really good. They probably should have closed with him. He’s much better than Wague on the offensive end. Thought he played well for the most part today.

Bench Average Grade: 77

Overall Grade: 73.8

Not a subscriber? Join OUInsider now and get your first week for just $1. No, this deal is NOT too good to be true! Take advantage today and get the market’s best Oklahoma football and recruiting intel!

Click HERE to subscribe today!