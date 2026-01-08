Report: Oklahoma hiring Jason Witten as the program's new tight ends coach

Oklahoma has made a few big splashes in the transfer portal over the last few days. On Thursday, they snagged another huge addition, this time to the coaching staff.

The Sooners are finalizing a deal to hire Jason Witten as the program’s new tight ends coach, per multiple reports. Football Scoop was the first to report. The former Dallas Cowboys tight end will replace Joe Jon Finley, who was fired earlier this month after a four-year stint on OU’s coaching staff.

Witten is obviously known for his illustrious NFL career, spending 16 years with the Dallas Cowboys. Witten was an 11-time Pro Bowler with the Cowboys and was named as a finalist for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class. Witten leads the Cowboys in receptions, receiving yards and games played.

Since retiring after the 2020 season, Witten has been the head coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas. Witten has posted a 46-15 record as the head coach at Liberty Christian School, with state championships in 2023 and 2024.

Now, Witten will head to Oklahoma as the program completely overhauls the tight end room.

The position group has been arguably the top priority for the Sooners since the end of the season. The Sooners have added two tight ends via the transfer portal in Florida’s Hayden Hansen and Colorado State’s Rocky Beers, while Carson Kent and Kaden Helms have entered the portal. Jaren Kanak, who led the group last season, has exhausted his eligibility.

With Witten now on board, the Sooners will head into 2026 with a completely different tight end room.

Not a subscriber? Join OUInsider now and get your first week for just $1. No, this deal is NOT too good to be true! Take advantage today and get the market’s best Oklahoma football and recruiting intel!

Click HERE to subscribe today!