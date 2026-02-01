Report: OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai targeted for NFL job

Oklahoma cornerbacks coach Jay Valai could make a leap to the professional ranks.

The Buffalo Bills have targeted Valai for a defensive backs coaching job, per a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zentiz. Valai, who also serves as associate head coach for defense and co-defensive coordinator, has been with the Sooners the past four seasons.

The #Bills are targeting Oklahoma assistant head coach for defense/co-DC Jay Valai for a defensive backs coach job, sources tell @CBSSports.



Valai, who has been of interest to other NFL teams too as well as Notre Dame, helped OU rank sixth nationally in total defense this year. pic.twitter.com/GgeaCCLejK — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 1, 2026

Valai previously coached at Texas and Alabama before joining Brent Venables in Norman in late 2021. Valai also previously coached at Rutgers and was an assistant defensive backs coach with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018.

Valai has played a role in the Sooners’ improved defense over the past two seasons. In 2024, true freshman cornerback Eli Bowen earned a starting role on the defense. Last season, true freshman Courtland Guillory became an immediate starter and significant contributor on an OU defense that ranked inside the top 15 nationally in most statistics.

The report comes just a few days after Valai received a contract extension and raise. The OU board of Regents approved a $35,000 increase to Valai’s salary, bringing his annual salary to $765,000. His contract runs through Jan. 31, 2027.

Not a subscriber? Join OUInsider now and get your first week for just $1. No, this deal is NOT too good to be true! Take advantage today and get the market’s best Oklahoma football and recruiting intel!

Click HERE to subscribe today!