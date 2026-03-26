Report: OU pitching coach Jennifer Rocha set to return this weekend

Oklahoma’s pitching coach is back.

Associate head coach Jennifer Rocha is set to rejoin the Sooners this weekend for their three-game series at LSU, per News9 Sports Director and OU play-by-play voice Toby Roland.

According to sources, @OU_Softball pitching coach Jen Rocha is set to rejoin the Sooners this weekend for their series at LSU. @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/LMMokQsF7R — Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) March 26, 2026

Rocha has been away from the team this season due to health concerns. The team announced just before opening day that she would be away indefinitely, with former OU player Karlie Keeney stepping in as interim pitching coach.

“It’s been a savior for us, really,” OU coach Patty Gasso said of Keeney on Tuesday, “and she really has a love for this program and Coach Rocha. As soon as I asked her, it was, she just kind of burst out in tears and said, ‘I will do it.’ And from that moment on, it was like, ‘OK, hurry up, go home, get your stuff, drive back here.’ Like, really pressing her. And I think Audrey (Lowry) could tell you better than I could, but I think she has really improved on her pitch calling as we’ve gone along.

“She does a really good job of communicating with pitchers, asking them, ‘What do you want here? What kind of combos are you looking for?’ What have you. So she’s gotten better and I’ve gotten better. We’ve gotten better together as we’ve gone along.”

After a bumpy start to the season, the Sooners’ pitching staff has played better over the last couple of weekends. Through six conference games, the Sooners have allowed just six runs with an ERA of 2.87. Audrey Lowry was named SEC Pitcher of the Weekend for her performances against Ole Miss.

Now, the Sooners get their longtime pitching coach back into the fold.

The Sooners (32-2) are riding a 21-game winning streak heading into this weekend’s clash at LSU. The series begins at 6 p.m. on Friday (SECN+).