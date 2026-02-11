Report: Sooners hiring Michigan's Lamar Morgan as defensive backs coach

Oklahoma has reportedly hired a new defensive backs coach, and it comes from a future opponent.

The Sooners are hiring Michigan assistant coach Lamar Morgan, according to the Oklahoma Breakdown. Morgan will become the program’s next defensive backs coach and replace Jay Valai, who left the Sooners to take a job with the Buffalo Bills earlier this month.

The Sooners beat Michigan in Norman last season, 24-13, and are set to play the Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Sept. 12.

Morgan spent the last two seasons with the Wolverines as the defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator. Prior to Michigan, Morgan spent two seasons as defensive coordinator at the University of Louisiana. He began his career as a graduate assistant at Vanderbilt before stints at Louisiana-Monroe and Houston, including returning to Vanderbilt as cornerbacks coach for one season in 2021.

Morgan comes to Norman to lead a cornerback room headlined by Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory, who were key cogs for an OU defense that ranked 32nd nationally in passing yards allowed. The Sooners also added four players via the transfer portal and freshman class.

Morgan is the second hire of the offseason for Brent Venables and the Sooners, joining new tight ends coach Jason Witten.

Not a subscriber? Join OUInsider now and get your first week for just $1. No, this deal is NOT too good to be true! Take advantage today and get the market’s best Oklahoma football and recruiting intel!

Click HERE to subscribe today!