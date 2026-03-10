Retaining Isaiah Sategna, Kip Lewis 'huge' for Sooners: 'Really good to have those guys back'

For Oklahoma general manager Jim Nagy, retaining the core of last year’s College Football Playoff team was a key priority in the offseason.

Atop that list was keeping Isaiah Sategna and Kip Lewis.

Both players were crucial in leading the Sooners to the postseason. Sategna caught 67 passes for 965 yards and eight scores, establishing himself as OU’s most explosive and consistent offensive weapon. Lewis logged 76 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks while starting every game.

There was speculation regarding their futures at the end of last season. Both players could’ve looked to enter the NFL Draft. Instead, the Sooners were able to retain them for 2026.

“That was incredible,” Nagy said. “So there’s three guys that came to me, asking about reaching out to NFL GMs, kind of gauging where the league was at on ‘em. Kip and Isaiah were two of ‘em. So those guys both had opportunities to go to the NFL. Getting them back was huge. Both leaders for us. I think everyone’s heard me say ‘Gameday Kip’ is different. It would have been really hard to replace his juice on game day. So glad we got Kip back. Isaiah, it’s hard to lose playmakers. Really good to have those guys back.”

Sategna provided instant offense for the Sooners as a slot receiver and established real chemistry with quarterback John Mateer. He was the often the lone bright spot in an offense that struggled for much of last season.

But his return does more than give the Sooners a go-to receiver. The Sooners made moves in the offseason to build the wide receiver corps around Sategna, bringing in Texas transfer Parker Livingstone and Virginia transfer Trell Harris. Both players are comfortable playing on the perimeter, allowing Sategna to continue flourishing as an inside receiver.

Sategna also established himself as a leader on the team.

“Isaiah might’ve been my most favorite player on our team,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “… I loved Isaiah — his competitive spirit, the way he strains, his durability. He’s a great practice player and he shows up every day with the right kind of mindset to compete, selfless in every way. His preparedness and readiness is elite and it’s great to have his production, his experience, his leadership and I think he elevates everybody around him.”

With Lewis’ return, the Sooners get a defensive leader back who has spent several years in Venables’ system. But it’s more than just his production and familiarity — the Sooners lost Kobie McKinzie, Sammy Omosigho, Kendal Daniels and (likely) Owen Heinecke in the offseason, leaving OU thin at linebacker.

Even with the addition of Michigan transfer Cole Sullivan, the Sooners really needed Lewis back to help stabilize the linebacker corps.

“I love watching Kip play on gameday,” Venables said. “His focus and his why to come back was (with) great wisdom. I’ll let Kip tell his own story there but his motives are pure. One of the most disruptive linebackers in all of college football. It’s invested in this program going on, I guess it’d be five years here. And wants to get better. Wants to improve. Wants to help us compete and chase a national championship.

“His wisdom and all of his experiences are just gonna be great and has been up to this point, for the rest of the football team, the defense and certainly the linebacking group that he’s part of.”

The Sooners put an emphasis on retaining key players this offseason. With Sategna and Lewis back, the Sooners have two foundational pieces heading into next season.