SEC Tournament: Sooners out of sorts in blow out loss vs. LSU

It’s back to the drawing board for Jennie Baranczyk’s squad.

The OU women’s basketball team fell to LSU, 112-78, in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday. The loss drops the Sooners to 24-7 on the season and ends their SEC Tournament run after just two games.

It was a disappointing showing for the Sooners, who had won six straight games prior to their clash with the Tigers.

The Sooners were out of sorts from the jump, falling behind 12-3 early. They shot just 26% from the floor in the first half and committed 11 turnovers, and went into halftime trailing by 12.

Despite sloppy offense, the Sooners hung around for most of the game. A Peyton Verhulst 3-pointer 5:37 left in the third quarter actually cut the deficit to seven with, keeping them well within striking distance.

But their early struggles proved too much to overcome. After Verhulst’s 3-pointer, the Tigers went on a 19-3 run to end the third quarter and take full control of the game.

Raegan Beers struggled with foul trouble the entire game and eventually fouled out in 23 minutes, finishing with six points and eight rebounds. Aaliyah Chavez led the team with 20 points but shot just 6/16 from the floor.

The Sooners finished shooting 37% from the floor and committed 22 turnovers, which led to 21 points for LSU. They shot just 5/21 (23%) from the 3-point line.

The Tigers shot 53% from the floor. The 112 points is the most the Sooners have allowed in a game this season.

Despite the loss, the Sooners sit in good position to clinch a top-16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, making them a host site for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. They were the No. 12 seed in the NCAA Selection Committee’s recent bracket reveal, and they added to their resume with an 18-point win over Florida on Thursday.

Selection Sunday is set for March 15.