Sooners accept invitation to College Basketball Crown, will face Colorado

On Sunday, the Sooners were the first team left out of the NCAA Tournament for the third time in five seasons. Shortly thereafter, they declined an invitation to play in the NIT.

On Monday, Oklahoma accepted an invitation to the Crown College Basketball tournament, where they will look to win the tournament and the $300,000 NIL prize package. The runner up will receive $100,000 and the two semifinal losers will each receive $50,000.

“We were obviously extremely disappointed to not be selected for the NCAA Tournament,” said OU head coach Porter Moser in a statement released Monday afternoon, “as we felt we played some of the best basketball in the country down the stretch, winning six of our last seven and eight of our last 11 against SEC teams. Our guys were devastated Sunday night.

We spent time talking about whether to continue our season in another tournament and we decided as a group we wanted to do that. We’re not ready for this ride to end and we want to keep competing together. The Crown had a very successful first year in 2025 and is comprised of all high-major teams. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to travel to Las Vegas and pursue a championship.”

The Sooners will take on Colorado in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m. CT. Should they advance to the semifinals, they would face the winner of Baylor vs. Minnesota.

The full field is as follows: Oklahoma, Colorado, Stanford, West Virginia, Rutgers, Creighton, Baylor, and Minnesota.

All games will be televised on either FS1 or FOX, with the tournament running from April 1 through April 5.

The Crown debuted in 2025 with a 16-team field before being reduced to eight teams this season. Nebraska defeated UCF in the finals last year to win the inaugural championship and the $300,000 prize.

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