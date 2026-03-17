Sooners adding Northern Arizona coach to defensive staff

Brent Venables has made an addition to his staff before spring football begins.

The Sooners are set to hire former Northern Arizona linebackers coach Aaron Cheatwood, per a report from FootballScoop. Cheatwood, who also served as defensive run game coordinator, is joining the Sooners in an analyst role.

Cheatwood spent the last two seasons at Northern Arizona. Before that, he served as a defensive analyst under then-linebackers coach Nate Dreiling at New Mexico State in 2023.

Last season at Northern Arizona, Cheatwood helped the team finish 15th nationally in scoring defense, 18th in total defense and 39th in rushing defense. Three linebackers received all-conference honors.