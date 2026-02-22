Sooners again can't execute late, fall to Texas A&M on Buddy Hield night

NORMAN — At halftime of Saturday’s contest against Texas A&M, Oklahoma honored one of the program’s all-time greats.

The Sooners officially retired the jersey of Buddy Hield, with the banner reading No. 24 now officially in the rafters at Lloyd Noble Center. It was a memorable ceremony for the Sooners and Hield — the former Naismith Player of the Year averaged 25 points per game and led the team to the Final Four in 2016.

While it’s been a decade since that run, the present-day Sooners could’ve used Hield’s on-court abilities. The Sooners couldn’t solidify Hield’s big night with a win, as they fell to the Aggies, 75-71.

The Aggies came out and jumped on the Sooners from the opening tip, quickly building a 10-4 lead. The Sooners trailed for all but nine seconds in the game. The shot-making just wasn’t there, as the Sooners shot just 33% from the field.

However, despite the poor shooting, the Sooners hung around. Trailing by three with 25 seconds left, the Sooners had possession with the chance to tie. But late-game execution again hurt the Sooners — Dayton Forsythe missed short on a 3-pointer following a timeout, and the Aggies made a free throw on the other end to seal the win.

Despite the loss, it was an MVP-type effort from Forsythe. The second-year guard played 29 minutes off the bench and led the team in both points (14) and assists (6). The Sooners outscored the Aggies by two points with Forsythe on the floor. Mohamed Wague chipped in with a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double.

But the Sooners couldn’t overcome their poor overall shooting and the Aggies’ hot outside shooting (10/25, 40%).

With the loss, the Sooners fall to 13-14 on the season and 3-12 in SEC play.

Notes

— It was a rough night for Nijel Pack, who cooled off after a hot four-game stretch. Pack went scoreless in the first half and finished with six points on 2/9 shooting.

Adding insult to injury, Tae Davis finished with four points on 1/8 shooting.

— The Sooners won the rebounding battle (44-39), the second-chance points battle (21-14) and the bench-points battle (28-25).

— None of the OU players shot above 50% from the field.

— Rashaun Agee led the Aggies with a game-high 18 points.

— In addition to Hield’s jersey retirement, the Sooners also honored the 2015-16 team, with several former players and former OU coach Lon Kruger in attendance.

— Up next: The Sooners host Auburn at 8 p.m. Tuesday (SECN).