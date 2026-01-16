Sooners announce Kip Lewis, John Mateer returning for 2026 season

It’s the return of the No. 10s.

The Sooners announced both quarterback John Mateer and linebacker Kip Lewis are returning for the 2026 season.

While Mateer was largely expected to return next season, Lewis was more of a question mark. After a career-best season in 2025, there was a real chance Lewis would opt for the NFL Draft and not return for a fifth year in Norman.

However, the Sooners will have both their offensive and defensive leader next season.

Mateer had an up-and-down year in his first season in Norman, and his production dropped off after a thumb injury against Auburn. Still, he helped lead the Sooners to their first College Football Playoff berth since 2019. He finished with 2,885 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, adding 431 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Mateer will be flanked by wide receiver Isaiah Sategna — who is confirmed to return next season — and new additions Parker Livingstone and Trell Harris.

Retaining Lewis for another season was a top priority for the Sooners, who’ve worked hard to ensure his return over the last few weeks. He ranked fourth on the defense in snaps (546) last season and started all 13 games, leading the Sooners in tackles (76) while adding 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He finished with a 77.2 defense grade, per Pro Football Focus, along with a 85.1 run-defense grade and 76.4 tackling grade.

Lewis’ standout season provided a big boost to his NFL Draft stock, with most projecting him as a potential mid-round pick. But now he’ll return to lead the Sooners in 2026.

His return is huge, given the Sooners will need to replace several key players. That includes Kendal Daniels, Kobie McKinzie, Sammy Omosigho and likely Owen Heinecke, who joined Lewis as the top-four snap getters at linebacker. The Sooners did add Michigan linebacker cole Sullivan, who projects to start alongside Lewis next season.

Lewis and Mateer join a lengthy list of key returners for the Sooners, including David Stone, Jayden Jackson, Taylor Wein, Eli Bowen, Courtland Guillory and Peyton Bowen.

