Sooners announce Nelly McEnroe-Marinas will miss remainder of season with ACL injury

Oklahoma will be without a key player for the rest of the season.

Redshirt sophomore Nelly McEnroe-Marinas will miss the remainder of the season, OU coach Patty Gasso announced Friday. McEnroe-Marinas suffered a torn ACL in last Sunday’s win over Southeastern Louisiana.

Gasso noted that McEnroe-Marinas will remain with the team as a leader in the dugout the rest of the way.

It’s unfortunate news for a player who has become a staple of the program.

McEnroe-Marinas sat out her freshman year with an injury before being voted as a team captain last season. She started 61 games last season and was a huge part of the Sooners’ run to the Women’s College World Series semifinals.

This season, McEnroe-Marinas picked up where she left off. Remaining the Sooners’ top third-baseman, McEnroe-Marinas started 16 of the team’s first 21 games, logging a .462 batting average with 18 hits, 16 RBIs and three home runs.

Without McEnroe-Marinas, the Sooners will likely lean on several players at third baseman. Atop that list is sophomore Sydney Barker, who replaced McEnroe-Marinas after her injury against Southeastern Louisiana and then started on Tuesday against North Texas. Barker hit a home run in both games.

“It’s important for every single person that’s in our dugout to stay ready, no matter what,” Barker said last Sunday. “You really never know what’s going to happen. Nelly, the unfortunate event, the (home run) was for her. It was for our team, but it was mostly for her. She’s a very, very hard worker, and when tears fall from Nelly’s face, it’s not good. So, knowing that I had to come in for her, and just be prepared and stay ready all the time. It’s just mandatory for every single person.”

The Sooners (20-2) host the Okana Invitational this weekend.