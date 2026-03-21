Sooners beat Idaho, advance to NCAA Tournament second round behind stellar defense

NORMAN — It was 9:15 p.m. local time before Oklahoma’s contest with Idaho finally tipped off.

It was the final NCAA Tournament game of the day. And the Sooners certainly opened the game like it was past their bedtime, as both teams were tied at 11-11 with four minutes left in the first quarter.

But the Sooners eventually woke up.

They strolled to an 89-59 win over Idaho, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The fourth-seeded Sooners will face fifth-seeded Michigan State.

It all started in the second quarter for the Sooners. Fueled by 10 points from Sahara Williams, the Sooners scored 30 points on 67% shooting in the quarter to take a 22-point lead into halftime. The Vandals scored just 16 points on 17% shooting in the quarter.

The Sooners’ defense kicked into high gear in the third quarter. The Vandals scored just three points on 1-of-18 shooting, as the Sooners pushed their lead to 76-38 after three quarters.

The Vandals finished shooting just 25% from the floor. Coming into the game, the Vandals averaged over 77 points per game — good for 25th nationally in scoring offense.

Offensively, it was an all-around effort for the Sooners.

Peyton Verhulst and Raegan Beers both scored seven points in the first quarter, with Williams leading things in the second. Beers added eight more points in the third quarter.

Beers and Aaliyah Chavez both finished with a team-high 18 points, with Beers adding 10 rebounds and Chavez adding six rebounds and five assists. Williams finished with a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double. Verhulst finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. The Sooners shot nearly 51% as a team.

Notes

— Entering the game, Chavez had made 62 consecutive free throws, which was both a SEC and program record. Her last missed free throw came on Jan. 22.

That streak ended against the Vandals, as she missed a pair of free throws during a trip to the line in the second quarter.

— With the win, the Sooners improve to 25-7 on the season. They’ll look to win Sunday and advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the second consecutive season.