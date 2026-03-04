Sooners blast five more home runs in win over North Texas

It was a slow start for Oklahoma on Tuesday, at least by its lofty standards. The Sooners scored two runs through the first three innings, as they remained close with North Texas going into the fourth inning.

But then the inevitable avalanche came.

Isabela Emerling opened the fourth inning with a leadoff home run, followed by an RBI single from Kasidi Pickering. Ella Parker blasted a three-run home run, and Kai Minor hit an RBI single.

Emerling, in her second at-bat of the frame, blasted a three-run home run. Sydney Barker capped off the frame with a solo home run.

That gave the Sooners a 10-run frame in the fourth inning. That proved to be the difference in the Sooners’ 16-4 win at North Texas.

Minor, Barker and Parker each hit RBI singles in the fifth inning to close out the scoring. The Sooners finished with 19 hits and five home runs — bringing their home run total to 91 on the season.

Miali Guachino got the start in the circle and was nearly flawless, allowing just one hit while striking out two batters in three innings. Sydney Berzon pitched the last two innings in relief but slipped a bit in the fifth, allowing four runs and four hits.

Third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas missed the game after suffering an apparent knee injury on Sunday, with Barker replacing her in the lineup.

The Sooners improve to 20-2 on the season. They return to action at home against Louisiana at 6 p.m. Friday (SECN+).