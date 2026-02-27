Sooners blow out Alabama State, set program record for most runs in a home opener

NORMAN — Oklahoma has hit home runs at a historic rate to start the season. The Sooners just hadn’t had the chance to showcase it at Love’s Field.

That changed during Thursday’s season opener against Alabama State.

Kendall Wells and Gabbie Garcia both blasted home runs in the first inning, which helped give the Sooners an early 11-0 lead. They added three more home runs in the third inning. By the time the game ended in the fifth inning, the Sooners had blasted six home runs.

The result? The Sooners easily took care of Alabama State, 32-0, to improve to 14-2 on the season.

The Sooners’ 25 runs set a new program record for most runs in a home opener, surpassing the previous record of 17 they set in 1977. They finished with 23 hits as a team, with 12 players logging at least one.

It’s been that type of season so far for the Sooners.

True freshman Kendall Wells — who came into the game ranked second nationally in home runs with 10 — continued her hot start at the place, adding two home runs. Kasidi Pickering, Allyssa Parker, Gabbie Garcia and Chaney Helton added the other home runs for the Sooners. Garcia and Parker each had five RBIs to lead the team.

The Sooners have now hit 62 home runs through 16 games this season.

Parker got the start in the circle and was nearly flawless through three innings, surrendering two hits and three walks while striking out four batters. Berkley Zache pitched the remaining two innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

The Sooners return to action on Friday against Sam Houston State (2:30 p.m.) and Alabama State (5 p.m.). Both games will be streamed on SECN+.

