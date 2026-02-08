Sooners bounce back, blast Arizona 21-3 behind 7 home runs

It appears Oklahoma took Friday’s loss to Arizona personally.

Because on Saturday, the Sooners came back with a vengeance against the same Arizona team. The Sooners beat the Wildcats, 21-3, in run-rule fashion to even the three-game series and force a rubber game.

The Sooners offense absolutely exploded, totaling 21 runs on 21 hits — including seven home runs. The home runs came early, as Ella Parker and Gabbie Garcia blasted home runs in the first inning to help give the Sooners an 5-0 lead.

The power hitting continued in an explosive fourth inning that featured 10 runs from the Sooners. The true freshman duo of Allyssa Parker and Lexi McDaniel both hit home runs, and Ella Parker punctuated the frame with her second home run of the game.

In the fifth inning — not to be outdone by her fellow freshmen teammates — Kai Minor blasted a home run to centerfield. Kasidi Pickering followed that up with a two-run home run, and Allyssa Parker and Minor ended the scoring with RBI singles.

As dominant as the Sooners were offensively, Audrey Lowry was just as impactful in the circle. The true sophomore — picking up right where she left off in the season-opening win over Arizona State — got the start and allowed three hits and zero runs in 3.1 innings, striking out two batters. True freshman Berkley Zache pitched one inning in relief and struggled a bit before Sydney Berzon closed things out.

Also key for the Sooners: they didn’t commit an error, after committing two on Friday. They also left seven Arizona base runners stranded.

The Sooners will look to close out the three-game series against Arizona at noon on Sunday (ESPN+).