Sooners bounce back, blitz Arkansas to take series win

After an ugly loss on Saturday, Patty Gasso called on her team to respond in Sunday’s rubber game.

The Sooners officially responded.

It took just five innings for the Sooners to dispatch the Razorbacks, finishing with an 11-1 run rule win at Love’s Field. With the win, the Sooners clinch the series win and improve to 42-6 (15-3 SEC) on the year.

The momentum started early.

Isabela Emerling continued her hot weekend at the plate, opening with a two-run home run in the first inning. In the second inning, Abby Dayton hit a two-run home run and true freshman Kendall Wells closed the frame with a three-run home run to give the Sooners an early 7-0 lead.

The Sooners put the game into run-rule territory in the fourth inning. Emerling opened with an RBI single, and Gabbie Garcia ended the frame with a three-run home run.

True freshman Allyssa Parker was sensational in the circle. She went all five innings, allowing six hits and three walks while striking out seven batters. Her only blemish came on a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning.

The Sooners return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Love’s Field (SECN+).