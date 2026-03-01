Sooners cap off explosive weekend with run rule victory over Southeastern Louisiana

It had already been an explosive weekend for Oklahoma at the plate.

The Sooners kept that going in their final game on Sunday.

They capped off the weekend with a 9-1 win over Southeastern Louisiana. They won all six games of the weekend, outscoring their opponents 126-15. They blasted 30 home runs over that stretch, and every win came in run rule fashion.

It was more of the same against Southeastern Louisiana.

The Sooners went scoreless in the first inning before Kai Minor got things going with a leadoff home run in the second. Ella Parker followed that with a three-run home run to cap off the second inning and give the Sooners an early 4-0 lead.

The power hitting didn’t end there. Gabbie Garcia opened the third inning with a leadoff home run, which was followed by a two-run blast from Sydney Barker. Garcia opened the fourth inning with another solo shot, her second home run of the game.

Abby Dayton closed out the game with a single to score Ailana Agbayani. The Sooners finished with five home runs.

Audrey Lowry got the start in the circle, throwing six strikeouts while allowing two hits in five innings. Her only blemish came in the third inning, when she allowed a leadoff home run.

With the win, the Sooners improve to 19-2 on the season. They return to action at North Texas on Tuesday (6 p.m., ESPN+).

