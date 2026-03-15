Sooners complete Auburn sweep behind fourth-inning explosion

Oklahoma again found itself in a battle with Auburn on Sunday. Then, the fourth inning happened.

And the Sooners made it clear it would be an explosive frame.

It started early. Ella Parker opened with a walk, and Kendall Wells blasted a two-run home run. Three plays later, Lexi McDaniel hit an RBI single that scored two runs. With bases loaded, Parker followed with her own RBI single that scored two runs.

It was Wells that closed it out. The true freshman — in her second plate appearance in the inning — blasted a three-run home run, capping off a fourth inning that saw the Sooners score nine runs.

That was more than enough to propel the Sooners to a 14-2 win over Auburn. The Sooners improve to 28-2 on the season, and the win completes the weekend sweep of the Tigers.

As opposed to the first two games, the Sooners jumped out to an early lead. With bases loaded in the bottom of the second, Kasidi Pickering hit an RBI double to give the Sooners an early 2-0 lead. But Auburn responded with a two-run home run off of Audrey Lowry in the third inning, tying the game.

The Sooners had an immediate response. Kai Minor hit an RBI double in the bottom of the third that scored two, and Ailana Agbayani followed with an RBI double to extend the lead back to 5-2.

Lowry got the start in the circle and had a better outing compared to Game 1. She surrendered just three hits, two runs and one walk in four innings while striking out four batters. Kierston Deal made her first appearance of the weekend, striking out one batter with zero hits in one relief inning.

The Sooners return to action at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a midweek trip to Memphis (ESPN+).