Sooners complete sweep vs. Kentucky, Kendall Wells ties freshman HR record

Oklahoma’s freshman sensation continues to set records.

Kendall Wells again showed her explosive hitting on Sunday, blasting her 30th home run in the Sooners’ 12-2 win over Kentucky. She has officially tied the NCAA record for most home runs by a freshman in a single season.

It took Wells just 40 games to tie the record.

Oklahoma's Kendall Wells hit her 30th home run of the season 🤯



Wells has tied the softball D-I record for HR by a freshman in 40 games, 22 fewer games than any other freshman in D-I history 👏 pic.twitter.com/au0JKqxyp4 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) April 4, 2026

Wells’ 30th blast helped the Sooners complete the series sweep over the Wildcats. They won the first two games by scores of 10-2 and 9-1, respectively.

Ella Parker got things started with a solo home run in the second inning, and Isabela Emerling hit an RBI single in the third inning that scored two runs.

Wells’ hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, followed by another RBI single from Emerling.

In the bottom of the fifth, Abby Dayton forced a bases-loaded walk before Kasidi Pickering hit a walk-off grand slam that secured the run-rule victory.

Sydney Berzon got the start in the circle and delivered one of her best outings of the season. She allowed one walk, zero hits and zero runs while striking out one batter in four innings. Kierston Deal made a rare appearance in SEC play and again struggled, allowing three hits, two runs and a walk in one inning.

The Sooners improve to 38-3 and 11-1 in SEC play. They’ll return to action in a three-game series at Texas starting next Friday.