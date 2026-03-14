Sooners dig deep, rally to clinch series win over Auburn

Oklahoma took an early punch in the series opener against Auburn, immediately rallying from an early three-run deficit.

On Saturday, the Sooners took an even bigger punch — and this time, the response took some time.

The Sooners fell behind 4-1 after two innings, as Ole Miss opened with back-to-back two-run home runs off of Miali Guachino. The Tigers added a solo home run in the top of the third to extend the lead to four runs.

Bit by bit, the Sooners responded. They clawed their way to an 8-5 victory at Love’s Field, securing the series win over Auburn.

But it certainly wasn’t easy, and it didn’t come with the usual explosive hitting.

Abby Dayton opened the third with a leadoff double, and Kasidi Pickering brought her home with a two-run home run to cut the deficit to two runs. The Sooners went scoreless in the fourth inning, and was close to going scoreless in the fifth, too.

But the Sooners found a little luck. With two outs on the board, and Kendall Wells on third, Kai Minor hit an apparent fly out to centerfield — but the ball dropped untouched to the ground, resulting in an RBI triple. Isabela Emerling followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 5-5 heading into the sixth inning.

In the sixth inning, with two base runners on, Wells scored Dayton to give the Sooners the lead. Gabbie Garcia followed with an RBI double, and Ailana Agbayani forced a bases-loaded walk to give the Sooners a pair of insurance runs.

Similar to Audrey Lowry’s struggles in the series opener, Guachino struggled to keep the ball in play. Despite striking out seven batters, she allowed three home runs through four innings, prompting Patty Gasso to insert Allyssa Parker.

The true freshman — like she did on Friday — immediately stabilized things in the circle. She allowed three hits and zero runs through three innings while striking out three batters.

Pickering led the way with two hits, a home run and two RBIs. Garcia followed up her two-home-run performance in the series opener with two hits and two RBIs.

With the win, the Sooners improve to 27-2 (2-0 SEC) on the season and have won 16 consecutive games. They’ll look to clinch the series sweep at noon on Sunday (SECN).