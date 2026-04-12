Sooners fall in extra innings vs. Texas to close out weekend series

Oklahoma had already accomplished its goal of winning the series against Texas. However, the Sooners were on the verge of closing out the weekend with a sweep on Sunday.

The Sooners trailed the Longhorns 5-3 going into the seventh inning. But Ella Parker hit a leadoff double, and Gabbie Garcia brought her home with a clutch two-run home run that tied the game at 5-5 — forcing extra innings.

After Kai Minor hit an RBI single that scored Sydney Barker in the top of the eighth inning, it appeared the Sooners were in prime position to complete the sweep. However, a late Texas rally gave the Longhorns an 8-6 win.

The Sooners clung to a 6-5 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth. But Audrey Lowry, who was inserted into the circle in the seventh inning, gave up two home runs in the frame, including a walk-off two-run home run from Katie Stewart.

It was an up-and-down day from the OU pitching staff. Sydney Berzon got the start but was pulled after 2.1 innings, giving up five hits and three runs — including a three-run home run that gave Texas an early 3-0 lead. Five different pitchers entered the circle for the Sooners, who gave up 12 hits and four walks with six total strikeouts.

The Sooners got on the board with a solo home run from Abby Dayton in the third inning. Sydney Barker added a run in the fourth, and a sacrifice fly from Dayton scored Ailana Agbayani in the sixth inning.

Dayton led the way, going 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. The Sooners had nine hits as a team.

The Sooners fall to 40-4 on the season and 13-2 in SEC play. They return to action at 8 p.m. against Oklahoma State at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.