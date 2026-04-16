Sooners fall to Oklahoma State in OKC as offense struggles

The rally just never materialized for Oklahoma.

The Sooners trailed their Bedlam rival by two runs heading into the bottom of the seventh. But they had three more-than-capable batters coming to the plate, with Ella Parker, Kendall Wells and Gabbie Garcia on deck hoping to give the Sooners a spark.

Instead, Oklahoma State pitcher Ruby Meylan won the battle. She retired the OU trio, as the Cowgirls finished with a 6-4 win over the Sooners in Oklahoma City.

The offense just wasn’t consistently there for the Sooners, who finished with seven hits compared to 10 for Oklahoma State. Wells hit a two-run home run — her 31st of the season — to briefly give the Sooners a 2-1 lead in the third inning. Abby Dayton added an RBI double that scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

But the Cowgirls were better from wire to wire. Meylan went all seven innings, striking out nine batters with only one walk.

Miali Guachino got the start for the Sooners in the circle, allowing six hits, four runs and one run while striking out five batters in 3.2 innings. Allyssa Parker and Kierston Deal both struggled in relief.

The Sooners fall to 40-5 on the season. They host Arkansas to resume SEC play this weekend in Norman, starting on Friday (7 p.m. ESPN2).