Sooners' heater rolls on, as ex-Oregon DB Dakoda Fields commits

Jim Nagy and Oklahoma just keep on rolling, as Dakoda Fields is the sixth transfer commitment of the day for the Sooners.

The ex-Oregon defensive back arrived on campus Monday for his official visit and didn’t feel the need to waste any time deliberating. He announced his commitment Monday afternoon via social media, and provides depth and long-term upside in a talented cornerback room.

A blue-chip recruit out of high school, Fields took a redshirt during his first season on campus with the Ducks in 2024. He saw minimal action in 2025, recording one tackle in Oregon’s season opener against Montana State.

The Sooners have two firmly entrenched starters at cornerback in Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen, but are in need of depth after losing Devon Jordan, Gentry Williams and Maliek Hawkins to the transfer portal. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Fields offers an extremely high ceiling if he develops under OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.

Fields is the first defensive transfer addition for Oklahoma this cycle, although the Sooners have already landed six offensive transfers. He will have three years of eligibility remaining upon his arrival at OU.

