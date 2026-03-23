Sooners hit 5 more home runs, secure series win over Ole Miss

Just one day after breaking the SEC record for home runs in a season, Oklahoma added a few more to the tally.

The Sooners blasted five more home runs on Sunday, as they beat Ole Miss 14-2 in five innings. The win secures the series win for the Sooners, who run ruled the Rebels 10-0 in the opener.

The home runs started early for the Sooners in this one.

Isabela Emerling recorded an RBI to put the Sooners on the board before Gabbie Garcia started things with a two-run home run to left center. Kai Minor immediately followed and attacked the same zone, hitting a solo home run to left field to give the Sooners an early 4-0 lead.

Kasidi Pickering sent a two-run shot to centerfield in the second inning. Minor followed with her own solo shot in the third inning, giving the true freshman two home runs on the day.

With two base runners on in the fourth inning, Gabbie Garcia hit an RBI double. Sydney Barker forced a bases-loaded walk to push the game into run rule territory.

Abby Dayton delivered the fatal blow, closing the frame with a grand slam. That gave the Sooners five home runs on the day — and put the game firmly out of reach. The Sooners have now hit 127 home runs this season.

Miali Guachino got the start in the circle to pitch against her former team. Guachino delivered a stellar outing, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out five batters in four innings. Her only blemish came on allowing a leadoff home run in the second inning. Sydney Berzon pitched one inning in relief, allowing a run on a sacrifice fly.

With the win, the Sooners improve to 31-2 (5-0 SEC) and have won 20 consecutive games.