Sooners hosting top portal target Tylen Riley

Porter Moser and the Sooners currently have their top transfer portal target, Tulsa transfer Tylen Riley, on campus for a visit.

Last season, Riley started all 38 games and was named Second Team All-AAC, AAC All-Newcomer Team, and NIT All-Tournament Team. He averaged 15.0 points per game and led the team with 4.4 assists, finishing the year with 31 double-figure scoring games and eight 20-point performances.

He led the AAC in made free throws with 203 and ranked second in the conference in free throw percentage at 87.1%. He also shot 38.9% from three on 28 made threes while averaging 3.9 rebounds per game. Tulsa finished 30-8 and was the runner-up in the NIT.

Riley had a career night with 30 points against Wichita State on February 1, 2026, going 8-of-9 from two-point range and 11-of-13 from the free throw line. He also scored 21 points against Wichita State in the NIT and added 20 points against Auburn.

As a sophomore at Cal Baptist, Riley played in 24 games and made nine starts, averaging 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 19.2 minutes per game.

Riley is Oklahoma’s top portal target as they look to land him and pair him with Xzayvier Brown in the starting backcourt. Cincinnati is another program involved in the 6-foot-3 guard’s recruitment. Oklahoma will look to close the deal while Riley is on campus.

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