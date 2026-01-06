Sooners land commitment from UTSA defensive tackle Kenny Ozowalu

It’s been a great two days for Jimmy Nagy and Oklahoma. Just shortly after landing former Texas wide receiver Parker Livingstone in the portal, the Sooners added a nice depth piece on the defensive line.

Former University of Texas at South Antonio defensive tackle Kenny Ozowalu is transferring to the Sooners, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Ozowalu has three years of eligibility remaining.

The Sooners beat out several fellow SEC teams for Ozowalu’s commitment.

Ozowalu landed on the radars for several Power 4 teams after a solid 2025 season at UTSA. After redshirting as a freshman, Ozowalu nabbed a starting job at defensive tackle last season. He appeared in all 12 games and started the last 10, logging 17 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. He played 341 snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound interior lineman should provide immediate depth for the Sooners, which they really need. While Jayden Jackson and David Stone project to lead the group next season as starters, the Sooners will be replacing several key contributors, including Gracen Halton, Damonic Williams and Markus Strong. Halton and Williams each played over 350 snaps in 2025.

Outside of Stone and Jackson, the Sooners’ defensive tackle room lacks experience and reps on the field. But with Ozowalu, the Sooners are getting an experienced player who should provide key reserve snaps.

Ozowalu is the eighth player the Sooners have added in the portal since Sunday and the first defensive lineman. The portal closes on Jan. 16.