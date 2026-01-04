Sooners land former Florida tight end Hayden Hansen

Tight end was atop the list of transfer portal needs for Oklahoma.

In one move, the Sooners have addressed that need in a significant way.

Former Florida tight end Hayden Hansen announced his commitment to the Sooners on Sunday. Hansen, who will be a redshirt senior next season, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Hansen is the first portal commitment of the 2026 cycle for the Sooners.

Hansen has spent the last four seasons at Florida, arriving in Gainesville as a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. He redshirted his freshman year before claiming the starting job in 2023.

Hansen has been the primary tight end for Florida over the past three years, starting 35 of 38 possible games. He had a small role in the offense in 2023 and 2024, combining for 27 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns during those two seasons.

However, Hansen earned a much bigger role in 2025. He caught 30 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, ranking third on the offense in receptions while starting all 13 games. He logged 601 snaps as the starting tight end.

Hansen will arrive in Norman with a legitimate chance to claim the starting job.

Jaren Kanak, who caught 44 passes for 543 yards last season, has exhausted his eligibility. Kaden Helms and Carson Kent, who were the primary reserve options in 2025, have entered the portal, leaving the Sooners with Will Huggins, Trynae Washington and true freshmen Ryder Mix and Tyler Ruxer as the only tight ends on the roster.

With Hansen’s addition, the Sooners get an experienced pass catcher to potentially lead the room in 2026.

The transfer portal opened on Friday and closed on Jan. 16.

