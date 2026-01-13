Sooners land former Georgia State DT Bishop Thomas

Oklahoma added a former four-star prospect to bolster its defensive tackle depth on Monday.

Georgia State defensive tackle Bishop Thomas has committed to the Sooners following a weekend official visit. The Oklahoma staff moved quickly to lock him down after he entered the portal on Saturday, and some 48 hours later, he’s on board. Thomas, who just completed his redshirt junior season, has one year of eligibility remaining.

“They told me I reminded them of Gracen Halton,” Thomas told OUInsider.com. “They just compared me and him on film and showed me how they’re gonna use me in the defense. I’ve always been an SEC-type player, and I’ve never had that doubt in my mind no matter where I am… The culture of the family, everybody like the strength staff and nutrition — I just met everybody and got associated with them. So it just made me comfortable.”

Thomas is coming off a career-best season with Georgia State. He appeared in all 12 games and logged 427 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, finishing with 48 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

“I can’t wait to learn this defense to a tee and start destroying people,” Thomas added.

Prior to Georgia State, Thomas signed with Florida State as a four-star prospect in the 2022 class. Thomas played in two games as a freshman with the Seminoles before transferring to Colorado in 2023. Thomas played in nine games at Colorado and logged 117 snaps, recording six tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Thomas then spent the last two seasons at Georgia State.

Thomas — listed at 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds — should give the Sooners solid additional depth on the interior defensive line. While Jayden Jackson and David Stone are set to return, the Sooners are tasked with replacing Gracen Halton, Damonic Williams and Markus Strong.

Thomas is the second defensive line addition via the portal, joining defensive end Kenny Ozowalu (UTSA). Thomas is the Sooners’ 13th portal addition overall.

The portal window closes on Friday.

