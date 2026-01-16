Sooners land former Tennessee tight end Jack Van Dorselaer

New Oklahoma tight ends coach Jason Witten has scored his first transfer portal prospect — from a familiar program, at that.

Tennessee tight end Jack Van Dorselaer is locked in with the Sooners after a Thursday official visit. The Southlake, Texas native just completed his freshman year and has three years of eligibility remaining. Van Dorselaer is the Sooners’ third portal addition at tight end, joining Hayden Hansen (Florida) and Rocky Beers (Colorado State).

Van Dorselaer landed at Tennessee as a four-star prospect in the 2025 class. He was a featured reserve in the Volunteers’ tight end rotation last season, logging 186 snaps across 11 games, per Pro Football Focus. He caught five passes for 23 yards and a touchdown. While showcasing a pass-catching ability, Van Dorselaer was primarily a blocking tight end.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 236 pounds, Van Dorselaer’s size should make him an intriguing depth option in the Sooners’ tight end room. With Jaren Kanak off to the NFL and Carson Kent and Kaden Helms departing via the portal, Van Dorselaer should have an immediate opportunity to earn a role in 2026.

Van Dorselaer is the Sooners’ first portal commitment at TE since the program announced the hiring of Witten, who played his collegiate career at Tennessee. Van Dorselaer made a visit to Norman shortly after the announcement.

The portal window closes today.

Not a subscriber? Join OUInsider now and get your first week for just $1. No, this deal is NOT too good to be true! Take advantage today and get the market’s best Oklahoma football and recruiting intel!

Click HERE to subscribe today!