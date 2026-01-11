Sooners land portal commitment from another WR

Oklahoma has landed its third wide receiver out of the transfer portal.

Washington State wideout Mackenzie Alleyne has committed to the Sooners. Alleyne, who just finished his redshirt freshman season, has three years of eligibility remaining.

Alleyne will reunite with his former offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle in Norman. He joins Trell Harris (Virginia) and Parker Livingstone (Texas) as the Sooners’ portal additions at wide receiver.

Alleyne arrived at Washington State as a three-star prospect in the 2024 class. He redshirted his first season and didn’t play before earning a reserve role in 2025. He appeared in 10 games and logged 127 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, catching four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.

His biggest highlight of the season came in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, when he caught a 41-yard touchdown.

Mackenzie Alleyne gets the party started in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl with this 41 yard touchdown reception 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KlCF0tQNDF — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 22, 2025

Alleyne split his time between the slot and the perimeter, logging nearly 43% of his snaps in the slot. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, the Sooners should have some flexibility in how they utilize him on offense. Alleyne also had some usage as both a kick and punt returner.

