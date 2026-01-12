Sooners lose former five-star DE PJ Adebawore to the portal

It’s fair to say that in three seasons at Oklahoma, PJ Adebawore never fully lived up to the five-star billing. There were reasons for that, particularly nagging injuries that sidetracked his sophomore year in 2024.

But he’s got one year left to bring the production up to par with the potential. And as he looks to do so, he’s departing Norman, Oklahoma.

Adebawore is the latest Sooner — and perhaps the last — to enter the transfer portal in the January window. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Kansas City (Mo.) native has one season of eligibility remaining, and leaves OU with 27 career tackles and five career sacks.

Adebawore was unranked and still relatively unknown as a prospect when Oklahoma defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis offered him a scholarship in the spring of 2022. But over the next few months, Adebawore’s stock soared as meteorically as one might imagine. On the camp circuit throughout the spring and summer, he showcased an action-figure frame, cartoonishly long arms, natural athleticism and aggressive nature. Those traits eventually helped him earn three-star status, then four-star status and finally five-star status. At the conclusion of the recruiting cycle, the industry had come to regard him as the No. 2 edge rusher and No. 10 overall player in the nation.

And amidst it all, Oklahoma demonstrated staying power in his recruitment. The Sooners beat out Missouri, Georgia and Northwestern to land Adebawore’s services. Upon enrolling, he made an immediate impact in Norman, playing key rotational snaps for OU in 2023 as a true freshman. But injuries limited him to 10 games in 2024, and he was certainly not 100 percent for much of the season even when available. He rebounded nicely in 2025, though, logging 17 tackles (5.5 for loss) and 2.5 sacks.

Even so, Adebawore never made a start in his three seasons at Oklahoma, despite appearing in 36 games. Fellow Class of 2023 signee Taylor Wein, who arrived in Norman with much less fanfare, has emerged as an All-SEC performer. Meanwhile, Adebawore’s contributions have remained only modest and sporadic.

That said, he’s one of the most physically gifted players at any position in the country, and his loss stings for Oklahoma. It was expected that Adebawore would compete with Danny Okoye for a starting job opposite Wein in 2026. Instead, he’s out of the picture, and OU may now have to bring in experienced reinforcements on the edge. Beyond Wein and Okoye, the Sooners are not currently rostering another defensive end who has ever made anything more than garbage-time cameo appearances for the Sooners.

Wyatt Gilmore, CJ Nickson, Alex Shieldnight and Bergin Kysar are among the scholarship returners who will compete for snaps in Adebawore’s stead come the 2026 campaign. Also in the mix will be incoming freshmen Jake Kreul, Matthew Nelson and Daniel Norman, as well as inbound UTSA transfer Kenny Ozowalu.

