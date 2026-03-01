Sooners make program history in doubleheader wins over Sam Houston State, Alabama State

There was no doubt that Oklahoma would score runs on Saturday. But the Sooners turned in a historic effort.

The Sooners won both games of the doubleheader, opening with a 10-2 win over Sam Houston State before closing with a 29-6 win over Alabama State. In the Alabama State win, the Sooners piled up 21 runs — yes, 21 — in the third inning, which set the program record for most runs in an inning. It’s all the second-most runs in an inning in NCAA softball history.

The Sooners have scored 122 runs over their last six games.

Here’s a quick recap of the wins:

Oklahoma 10, Sam Houston State 2 (five innings)

There wasn’t a big, explosive inning against Sam Houston State. The Sooners just consistently scored runs throughout the game.

Allyssa Parker opened the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning, followed by Kai Minor stealing home. Kendall Wells and Kasidi Pickering both added home runs to give the Sooners three blasts for the game.

Sydney Berzon got the start in the circle, allowing four hits, two runs and two walks while striking out two batters in 4.1 innings.

The Sooners finished with nine hits as a team. Abby Dayton, Parker and Wells each added two hits.

Oklahoma 29, Alabama State 6 (five innings)

While the Sooners eventually won the game by 23 runs, it didn’t start easy. Kierston Deal got the start in the circle and struggled from the jump, allowing a first-inning grand slam to put the Sooners in an early 4-0 hole.

The Sooners responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame, propelled by a two-run home run from Wells. The true freshman wasn’t done there, adding a solo home run in the second inning.

Then, the avalanche came in the third inning. The Sooners logged 21 runs on 11 hits in the frame. Four players hit home runs in the frame — Isabela Emerling, Lexi McDaniel, Chaney Helton and Dayton.

Tia Milloy and Helton each added RBI singles in the fourth inning to round out the scoring.

Deal pitched four innings, allowing five hits and two home runs while striking out four batters.

The Sooners conclude their weekend against Southeastern Louisiana at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday (SECN+).