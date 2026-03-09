Sooners 'not giving up' on fighting for Owen Heinecke's eligibility

When it comes to the eligibility battle involving Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma general manager Jim Nagy has learned a lot.

In fact, he’s still learning a lot. That’s because Nagy is still holding out hope that Heinecke could return to the Sooners next season.

The veteran linebacker has lost two recent battles with the NCAA regarding a sixth year of eligibility. The NCAA denied his petition for an extra year in January and then struck down his appeal in February. Nagy publicly went to bat on Heinecke’s behalf back in January, and he made it clear that process is ongoing.

UPDATE @OU_Football fans: NCAA has denied Owen Heinecke's petition for another year at OU. When other players are being granted 7th and 8th years of football, CFB governing body has ruled Owen won't get a 4th year. Evidently, this walk-on's three games of lacrosse at Ohio State…

“We’re still working through some of that,” Nagy told OUInsider. “We’re not giving up. Owen’s just a guy you want to fight for. And we’ve got a locker room full of great young men and Owen’s incredible. Been in a lot of close contact with he and his dad through this process and through Owen’s Senior Bowl and combine. And he came back last week and we were watching practice together and I think it got him really juiced up about potentially maybe coming back here and being a Sooner, being around his teammates again and seeing those guys work.

“But he’s special. He’s a really special young man. If it ends up where he’s in the NFL next year, whoever gets him is going to get a really good football player and a great young man. But yeah, we’re still working through that.”

Though the NCAA has consistently ruled against him, Heinecke’s case is certainly complicated. He began his career in 2021 as a lacrosse player at Ohio State, appearing in three games. He transferred to the Sooners in 2022 and was primarily a special teams player in 2023 and 2024. He broke into the rotation last season and became one of the most important players on OU’s elite defense, finishing with 74 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks.

However, the NCAA counts that 2021 season against his eligibility — making him ineligible to return for one more season. Heinecke’s path to returning would likely involve taking legal action against the NCAA, through a temporary restraining order or injunction.

The Sooners have had to plan as if Heinecke won’t be back in 2026. It was a big reason they added former Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan via the transfer portal. Heinecke has also had to plan with that in mind, earning invites to both the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

“We had to account for Owen not being here, right?” Nagy said. “So we did what we did in the portal to do that. But again, if there’s any sliver of hope of getting Owen back, we’re going to do that. And it’s not hard on me, it’s the hardest thing on Owen. I mean he’s trying — he doesn’t know where to focus his time. NFL Draft, am I doing that and chasing that? Am I going to be a Sooner again?

“I know it hasn’t been easy on Owen but his maturity, he’s handled it great. But yeah, it’s been a lot harder on him than us.”