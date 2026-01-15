Sooners officially announce Jason Witten as tight ends coach

It’s officially official.

Oklahoma announced the hire of Jason Witten as the program’s new tight ends coach on Thursday. The former Dallas Cowboys tight end played in the NFL for 17 years and most recently served as the head coach at Liberty Christian School in Texas.

Witten replaces Joe Jon Finley, who was fired earlier this month after a five-year stint as the Sooners’ tight ends coach.

“I love football and I love teaching the game, and Oklahoma is as prestigious a college football program as there is in the country,” Witten said in a statement. “So I’m thankful to Coach Venables for the opportunity to work together. It’s been clear to me from the outset that he’s one of the best leaders of men in football. And he has the pieces in place to compete for championships, so I’m excited to work under him and Coach (Ben) Arbuckle and with the rest of the staff.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity and I’m proud to be a Sooner.”

Witten retired from the NFL in 2020 as one of the best tight ends in league history. He compiled 1,228 receptions, 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns in his career, ranking fourth in the NFL in all-time receptions and second among NFL tight ends in receiving yards. He leads the Cowboys in receptions, yards and touchdowns. Prior to his NFL career, Witten played three seasons at Tennessee and was a third-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Upon retiring in 2020, Witten was hired as the head coach at Liberty Christian School. The program won back-to-back state championships in 2023 and 2024. Witten is one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Now, Witten will take on the Sooners’ tight ends job, marking his first collegiate coaching position.

“I know what the expectations and standards of Oklahoma Football are and I’m excited to lean into and embrace those,” Witten said in a statement. “But along the way, it’s also a great privilege to positively impact young men – to help them become the best players they can be and the best men they can be. That’s one of the things I respect the most about Coach Venables – that those things aren’t mutually exclusive. You can take on the responsibility to lead men but also be highly competitive in your craft. I try to uphold those standards on and off the field.

“I’m excited to get in that tight ends room and work with OU’s great staff and players.”

In Norman, Witten will be tasked with rebuilding the Sooners’ tight end room, which has lagged behind in recent years. The tight end group will be different from top to bottom in 2026, with the departures of Jaren Kanak, Carson Kent and Kaden Helms along with the additions of Hayden Hansen and Rocky Beers out of the transfer portal. The Sooners also add Tyler Ruxer and Ryder Mix in the 2026 class.

“When you talk about Jason Witten you start with the impeccable human being he is,” OU head coach Brent Venables said in a statement. “That’s as a competitor, a leader, a coach, a dad, a husband. He’s one of those rare people who represents incredibly high character, integrity and excellence. He’s a tremendous communicator blessed with unbelievable interpersonal skills. That’s who he was as a leader in the locker room as a player, and you can see the impact and influence he had as a head coach at the high school level at Liberty Christian. He’s really special in that regard.

“Some of the other things that resonate with me are his humility and the type of teammate I know he’s going to be, both on our staff and with our players. He’ll be a sponge when it comes to learning what we do and how we do it. He brings so much to the table in terms of coaching, mentoring and leading, and he’s had opportunities to coach in the NFL. But we’re aligned in that our hearts are with the 18- to 23-year-olds who need you now more than ever. He’s always been about that. Through casual conversation and getting to know him over the years, that’s something that really jumped out to me and stuck with me.

“I’m excited about the positive impact he’ll have on our football program and all of our players.”