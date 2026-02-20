Sooners open Mary Nutter Classic with wins over Fullerton, SDSU

Oklahoma opened their annual trip to the Mary Nutter classic with a pair of wins on Thursday.

But it certainly wasn’t easy. The Sooners rallied in the opening game to beat Fullerton, 6-5, in extra innings before breezing past San Diego State, 10-2, in a late night cap.

With the wins, the Sooners improve to 10-1 on the season. Here’s a quick overview of both games.

Oklahoma 6, Fullerton 5

The Sooners were in trouble for most of the game.

Despite an early RBI double from Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, the Sooners trailed 4-1 heading into the bottom of the third. But Kendall Wells responded with a two-run bomb in the third inning, then Isabela Emerling tied things up with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Both teams went scoreless over the fifth and sixth innings, but Fullerton hit a critical RBI double off of Audrey Lowry in the seventh inning to take a late 5-4 lead.

But the Sooners, like they always do, found a way to respond. True freshman Allyssa Parker took it upon herself, hitting a solo home run to tie the game and force extra innings.

In the bottom of the eighth — with bases loaded and facing a 3-2 count — Gabbie Garcia hit an RBI single to win the game for the Sooners.

Parker got the start in the circle but was pulled after a pair of innings. Lowry pitched the remaining six innings and was nails outside of that seventh inning, allowing five hits and just one run while striking out six batters.

Oklahoma 10, San Diego State 2

Things were much less dramatic for the Sooners in the second game.

Wells picked up where she left off, blasting a two-run home run to give the Sooners a 2-0 lead. Emerling opened the second inning with a home run, which began a five-run frame that gave the Sooners complete control.

Despite SDSU notching a two-run home run in the third inning, Wells responded with her second home run of the game in the fourth inning. Sydney Barker closed things out with a solo home run in the fifth inning, which sealed the run-rule victory.

It was a massive outing for Wells, who went 3-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs and two home runs. Miali Guachino went all five innings in the circle, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out eight batters.

The Sooners return to action against Duke at 3 p.m. today (FloCollege).